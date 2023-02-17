AUSTIN, Texas - UNO was tied with No. 9 Texas before the Longhorns scored four times in the sixth inning during a 7-6 win Friday night.

Tied 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth, Texas got a pair of two-run hits for a 7-3 lead. But UNO answered in the seventh on a Sydney Ross RBI double and then Emma Durr delivered a two-out, two-run single before Texas recorded the final out.

UNO took a 2-0 lead on Rachel Weber's two-run double in the top of the first. Texas took a 3-2 lead in the fourth, but UNO threatened in each of the last three innings.

UNO had a chance for a big inning in the fifth. The Mavs loaded the bases with no outs and tied it on Maggie O'Brien's RBI single. But the inning turned when Lynsey Tucker hit a line drive to Texas' third baseman that was turned into a double play.

UNO had the bases loaded with one out in the sixth, but again couldn't push across the go-ahead run. UNO scored three in the seventh, but fell one run short.

Earlier Friday, UNO starter Kamryn Meyer struck out six of the first seven batters she faced, but Incarnate Word got a two-out, two-run single in the fourth inning and went on to a 3-0 win.

Meyer threw a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts, but the Mavs, who had baserunners in five of the first six innings, couldn't manage to bring anyone home.

UNO play Incarnate Word and Texas again Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

Incarnate Word (4-3) 000 200 1 - 3 4 0​

UNO 000 000 0 - 0 3 1

W: Garcia, 2-0. L: Meyer, 2-1.

UNO (5-2) 200 010 3 - 6 9 2

Texas (5-1-1) 200 104 x - 7 13 2

W: Morgan, 2-0. L: Nuismer, 3-1. 2B: UNO, Weber, Ross; UT, Martinez, Washington. HR: UT, Washington.