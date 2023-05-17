Sunday was a day the Omaha softball program won't soon forget.

First, the Mavs edged top-seeded South Dakota State 1-0 to win the Summit League tournament for the first time. And as they rode the team bus back to Omaha, they found out their first trip to the NCAA tournament would be to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

"This is what I've dreamed of since I was a little kid," ace Kamryn Meyer said Tuesday as the team practiced for Friday's regional opener. "Finally getting to go (to the NCAAs) is insane and awesome and all the emotions."

UNO earned a three seed for the LSU site and opens against second-seeded Louisiana at 2 p.m. Friday. The other first-round matchup is top-seeded LSU against fourth-seeded Prairie View A&M.

Meyer led the Mavs in the Summit final, throwing a one-hitter, walking three and striking out 11. She pitched with the lead all day as the Mavs scored their run in the first inning.

Coach Mike Heard said it was the best game Meyer pitched all season. That's saying something for the right-hander who is fifth in the NCAA in strikeouts (266), seventh in strikeouts per seven innings (10.5) and 10th in ERA (1.14).

"(Catcher) Sydney Ross calls the game and I see all the signs," shortstop Maggie O'Brien said, "and every pitch, every single pitch, she hit her spot. She was absolutely dealing. It was so fun to watch."

Omaha heads to the NCAAs having won 14 of 15 since the middle of April. Heard said the Mavs have excelled in all three phases during the past month.

"Offensively, the whole (Summit) tournament I thought we did well. And defense and pitching has been pretty solid all year," Heard said. "For this time of year, (Meyer) is about as well-rested as she an be."

Meyer, a senior who plans to use her extra COVID year next season, threw 16 innings over four days in Brookings. Elkhorn grad Sydney Nuismer also has had a strong season with a 13-7 record.

On offense, UNO has averaged six runs over the past 15 games. Second baseman and leadoff batter Lynsey Tucker leads the team in batting average (.353), hits (55) and runs (30), while Rachel Weber is hitting .304 and leads the team in RBIs (36) and doubles (12).

Ross, besides calling pitches behind the plate, leads UNO is homers (6) and steals (22), while O'Brien hits .270 with 11 doubles.

"I think the biggest thing is to have fun and stay in the moment," Meyer said. "Take in the moment, stay where our feet are."

UNO's Friday opponent are the Ragin' Cajuns, the Sun Belt Conference tournament champion for a fourth straight year.

Louisiana is 46-13 and has won 12 straight. It hits .309 as a team as the leaders are Lauren Allred (.379, 12 HRs, 44 RBIs) and Karly Heath (.360, 14 HRs, 43 RBIs). Louisiana's top pitcher is Sam Landry, who is 17-4 with a 2.02 ERA.

UNO has played well against top-tier nonconference teams this spring. The Mavs lost 4-3 at Mississippi State and lost twice at Texas, including a 7-6 decision.

"We have absolutely nothing to lose, we're just gong to go out there and have fun, play our game and see where it takes us," O'Brien said.

And as the Mavs rode back to Omaha on Sunday, they contacted Connie Claussen, who was UNO's first softball coach in 1969 and has her name on the team's home field.

"From Connie to now, the progress, the building we've made is just so cool to me," O'Brien said. "We're going to put our name on the map, for sure."