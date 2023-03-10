STARKVILLE, Miss. — Omaha softball opened the Bulldog Invitational with two wins, defeating Southeastern Louisiana 3-2 before downing East Tennessee State 6-1.

Kamryn Meyer fired off 15 strikeouts and Lynsey Tucker scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch in the Mavericks' first game of the day.

The Mavs combined for eight hits — two for extra bases — against the Lions, who finished three.

UNO's momentum carried into its second game where the Mavs scored two runs in the fifth before Rachel Weber hit a grand slam in the seventh.

The Mavs are now 12-5 on the season and return to action Saturday against East Tennessee State at 9 a.m. and Mississippi State at 2:30 p.m.