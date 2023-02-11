For the first time in a decade, Omaha softball is off to a 4-0 start.

The Mavs earned a pair of 2-1 wins over Drake and host Northern Iowa on Saturday afternoon at the UNI Dome tournament.

UNO was propelled by fantastic pitching all day, with five pitchers allowing a combined one earned run and just ten hits over the two Saturday games.

Rachel Weber hammered her second home run of the young season at a crucial time — in the bottom of the sixth inning to bring home Lynsey Tucker and give Omaha their lone runs of the game.

That’s all Kamryn Meyer would need.

After Abby Flanagan gave up a double to the Panthers’ Mya Dodge in the bottom of the seventh, Meyer came in to close out the final two batters and earn the save.

Weber came up clutch in the early game too, hitting a game-tying sac fly in the sixth.

DH Alex Olson then delivered the walkoff base hit for Omaha in the next inning.

Meyer pitched a one-hitter in the first four innings and Sydney Nuismer (2-0) came in to earn the win. Neither pitcher gave up an earned run and combined to strike out 11 Bulldogs.

UNO will take on Drake again tomorrow morning in a game that’s been moved up to 9 a.m. at the final day of the UNI Dome tournament.