UNO's best stretch of softball came late in the season, when it secured the second seed and a first-round bye for the Summit League tournament.

The Mavericks, whose 11-game winning streak was snapped last Saturday, need to continue that kind of play to claim an elusive conference title and a spot in the NCAA tournament.

"Our defense has been really good the past 15 games or so. And our pitching has been solid all year," coach Mike Heard said Monday as the team practiced before traveling to Brookings, South Dakota. "The difference in the 11 games is our offense has been better."

Omaha (29-15, 15-5) averaged 6.4 runs during its winning streak — for the season it averaged 4.4 runs.

"You still see some dips (within games on offense), still need some consistency there," Heard said. 'We need that consistency because I'm pretty certain that defense and pitching will be there."

Second baseman Lynsey Tucker said a change at practice helped ignite the offense: The Mavs took some swings off a pitching machine.

"We've started implementing a lot of machine drills, which has helped a ton," Tucker said. "It simulates live pitching a lot and having a really aggressive approach at the plate. One through nine we've bought into our approach at the plate."

Tucker has been consistent as the leadoff hitter. The Lincoln Pius X graduate leads the team with a .351 batting average, 52 hits and 26 runs to garner Summit first-team honors Tuesday.

"Great leadoff hitter, makes pitchers work," Heard said. "She's been rock-solid for us all year."

Other offensive leaders have been outfielder Rachel Weber, who is batting .299 and leads the team in doubles (11) and RBIs (31), and catcher Sydney Ross, also batting .299 with six homers and 21 stolen bases.

In the circle, UNO has relied on the one-two punch of Kamryn Meyer and Sydney Nuismer. Meyer is 14-7 and sixth in Division I in strikeouts (242) and 11th in ERA (1.21). Nuismer is 13-7 with nine complete games.

The Mavs won the season series against every Summit opponent expect league champion South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits swept Omaha in Brookings in April, winning all three games by one run — two were 1-0 in extra innings.

UNO has lost to SDSU in the tournament final each of the past two years. The Mavs know winning this year's title likely will go through the Jackrabbits, who are currently on an 11-game winning streak.

"I think our girls are confident they can win that game," Heard said. "They have the right to be the favorite, they haven't lost in conference. But every one of those games (in April) were close enough that you could call them 50-50 games."

Omaha's tournament opener will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Wednesday's North Dakota State-UMKC game.

"We're really looking forward to the challenge," Tucker said.