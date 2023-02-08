Omaha was tabbed to finish second in the Summit League preseason softball poll, which was announced Wednesday.

Defending champion South Dakota State is the favorite. The Jackrabbits were coached last season by current Creighton coach Krista Wood.

SDSU received six of the eight first-place votes, while UNO and North Dakota State received one each.

Omaha went 32-14 last season, going 17-4 in league play. The Mavs return one of the Summit's top pitchers in Kamryn Meyer, who had 22 wins and 285 strikeouts last season, as well as Lynsey Tucker, who had 16 stolen bases.