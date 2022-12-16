Omaha softball schedule features defending national champion Oklahoma

Omaha softball will play Texas and defending NCAA champion Oklahoma in addition to hosting Nebraska and Creighton this spring as the Mavericks announced their 2023 schedule on Friday morning.

"Our nonconference schedule presents some very tough challenges this spring," said coach Mike Heard, whose team is coming off a 32-14 season. "We are excited about the opportunity to play such high-level competition and help us prepare for our Summit League schedule."

UNO opens its season Feb. 10 against Iowa State at the UNI Dome tournament before playing five games in Austin, Texas, the next weekend. That includes two games against the Longhorns.

UNO will play Iowa twice during the first weekend in March at a tournament in Conway, Arkansas, then the Mavs head to the Bulldog Invitational in Starkville, Mississippi. UNO finishes that tournament by facing Oklahoma on March 12.

UNO returns for its home opener March 15 against defending Big Ten tournament champion Nebraska. The Mavs also host Creighton on March 22 and plays at Creighton on April 11.

The Summit League opener will be March 25 at home against St. Thomas. The Summit tournament takes place May 10-13 in Brookings, South Dakota.