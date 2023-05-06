FARGO, N.D. — Omaha softball couldn't get its bats going in its final regular-season game as the Mavericks lost 3-0 to North Dakota State Saturday afternoon.

With UNO's sweep Friday, however, the Mavs (29-15, 15-5) were locked into the second seed — and a first-round bye — in the Summit League tournament.

On Saturday, Zoe King hit a two-run single in the fourth then Chloe Woldruff knocked in an insurance run for the Bison in the sixth with two outs.

Paige Vargas tossed a four-hit shutout, continuing a streak of strong pitching throughout the series by both teams.

Omaha will play the winner of the No. 3 vs. No. 6 matchup on Thursday at the Summit tournament in Brookings, S.D.

UNO (29-15, 15-5) ....... 000 000 0 — 0 4 0

At North Dakota St. (29-19, 13-8) ... 000 201 x — 3 7 0

W: Vargas, 15-10. L: Flanagan, 1-1. 2B: NDSU, Aguilar, 2. UNO, Rongisch.