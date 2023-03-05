CONWAY, Ark. — Kamryn Meyer threw a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts in leading Omaha to a 5-0 win over Iowa on the final day of the Shamrock Classic.

UNO, which went 3-2 for the weekend, had lost 6-1 to the Hawkeyes on Saturday night.

Meyer didn't allow a runner past second base in recording her first shutout this season. She had 12 shutouts last spring.

Omaha's offense had just two hits but took advantage of four Iowa errors. In the second inning, the Mavs scored three runs when Iowa committed two throwing errors on the same play. Rachel Weber added an RBI single in the fourth.

Next weekend, UNO goes to the Bulldog Invitational in Starkville, Mississippi. The Mavs will play defending national champion Oklahoma at that tournament.

UNO (10-4) 031 100 0 - 5 2 1

Iowa (11-8) 000 000 0 - 0 2 4

W: Meyer, 3-3. L: Adams, 3-4. 2B: UNO, Cramer