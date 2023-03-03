CONWAY, Ark. — Omaha scored in only two innings as it split a pair of games Friday at the Shamrock Classic.

Central Arkansas scored in the bottom of the seventh for a 1-0 win in UNO's opener before the Mavs scored three in the first inning on its way to a 7-1 win over Alcorn State.

In the opener, Central Arkansas' Kayla Beaver outdueled Omaha's Camryn Meyer as both threw complete games. Beaver didn't allow a runner past second base and struck out 14, while Meyer threw 148 pitches in her four-hitter.

Meyer worked out of bases-loaded jams in the second and fifth innings, recording strikeouts to end those threats. Meyer had nine strikeouts on the day.

But in the seventh, Central's leadoff batter reached on a throwing error. A single and a one-out walk loaded the bases before Madi Young's base hit to center ended the game.

In the nightcap, UNO jumped to a 3-0 lead, thanks to its work on the base paths. Maggie O'Brien had an RBI double and also stole home in the first inning.

Omaha then had four extra-base hits in a four-run sixth. Sydney Ross hit a solo homer, while Jaelle Johnson had an RBI double and Sophie Cerveny an RBI triple. Sydney Nuismer threw the first six innings for the win as she struck out seven.

UNO will play two more games at the tournament on Saturday.

UNO 000 000 0 - 0 2 1

Central Arkansas (13-3) 000 000 1 - 1 4 1

W: Beaver 8-1. L: Meyer 2-3.

Alcorn State (3-11) 000 100 0 - 1 3 0

UNO (8-4) 300 004 x - 7 8 1

W: Nuismer, 5-1. L: Fletcher, 0-2. 2B: UNO, Johnson, O'Brien. 3B: UNO, Olson, Cerveny. HR: UNO, Ross.