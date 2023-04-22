Kamryn Meyer and ​Sydney Nuismer each only allowed one run and pitched a complete game as Omaha softball swept a doubleheader over South Dakota on Saturday, 2-1 and 8-1.

Meyer had eight strikeouts and Nusimer had four as the Mavericks (23-14, 9-4) moved ahead of the Coyotes (19-20, 8-5) for second place in the Summit.

The score was tied 1-1 in the opener when Maggie O'Brien doubled home Lynsey Tucker with one out in the seventh for the walk off win.

The second game was far less dramatic as the Mavs moved ahead 5-1 in the fourth on a pair of RBI doubles by Olivia Aden and Tucker and Sophie Cerveny's run-scoring single.

The Mavs pulled away from there with a run in the fifth and two in the sixth.

The series wraps up Sunday at 1 p.m. at Claussen Field.