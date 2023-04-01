Strong pitching led the Omaha softball team to a doubleheader sweep of North Dakota, winning 3-0 and 3-2 Saturday at Claussen Field.

UNO pitchers Kamryn Meyer and Sydney Nuismer combined to allow five hits and struck out 24.

In the opener, Meyer was dominant, throwing a one-hitter with 16 strikeouts. The only hit she permitted was a tapper that traveled about 20 feet near the third-base line.

Omaha scored all the runs in the bottom of the first as the key hit was an RBI double by Rachel Weber into the right-center alley.

In the second game, Lynsey Tucker's RBi single gave the Mavs a 2-0 lead in the second inning. North Dakota with two runs in the fourth, but in the fifth, UNO loaded the bases with one out before scoring the go-ahead run on an Emma Durr sacrifice fly to right.

Nuismer was an out away from a complete game but she gave up a two-out double in the seventh. Coach Mike Heard brought in Meyer, who got a pop-out to third base on her second pitch to complete the sweep.

Omaha and North Dakota wraps up their series at 1 p.m. Sunday.

North Dakota 000 000 0 - 0 1 0

UNO 300 000 x - 3 5 0

W: Meyer, 8-5. L: Carr, 2-7. 2B: UNO, Weber

North Dakota (3-31, 0-4) 000 200 0 - 2 4 1

UNO (18-9, 4-0) 020 010 x - 3 5 1

W: Nuismer, 8-3. L: Albrecht, 1-12. S: Meyer (3). 2B: ND, Moore, Neum; UNO, Thomas