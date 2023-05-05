FARGO — Omaha softball threw out its pair of aces and was rewarded with a doubleheader sweep over North Dakota State Friday afternoon.

In what was an important two games to lock up second place in the Summit League, UNO's Kamryn Meyer and Sydney Nuismer each delivered dominant complete game performances in the Mavs' victories.

Alex Olson slammed her first home run of the season and just her eighth hit and it couldn't have come at a better time for Omaha — in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 2-2 in the nightcap.

Merra Cramer then provided the game-winning base hit in the 10th after Nuismer (13-7) continued to put zeroes on the board.

The Elkhorn grad junior struck out seven, walked two and scattered six hits over her ten innings.

The school's all-time strikeout leader Kamryn Meyer punched out 13 while allowing just five hits and one earned run to lead UNO to a 7-1 win in the opener.

Meyer (14-7) was in control as well, not allowing a single walk in her dominant complete game performance.

However, in what turned out to be a pitching dual for a majority of the day between the two teams, UNO was able to take advantage of a couple costly NDSU errors late in the game.

Omaha trailed 1-0 in the sixth when Lyndsey Tucker tied it with a RBI single.

Maggie O'Brien then hit a suicide squeeze bunt that scored another UNO run before Syndey Ross's groundball to the shortstop who committed an error that allowed another Mav to score.

Omaha ended up scoring five unearned runs for the game as the Bison's right fielder gave the Mavs an extra out in the seventh as well — the team's fourth error — before Ross broke the game open with a bases-clearing three-run triple.

With the sweep, Omaha secures second place in the Summit League standings at 15-4.

UNO wraps up the regular season and its series with NDSU Saturday at 11 a.m.

Omaha... 000 003 4 — 7 7 0

North Dakota State ... 000 100 0 — 1 5 4

W: Meyer (14-7) L: Vargas (14-10) 2B: NDSU, Goetschius, Padgett. 3B: UNO, Ross.

Omaha (29-14, 15-4)... 000 100 1001 — 3 12 0

North Dakota State (28-19, 12-8)... 010 001 0000 — 2 6 1

W: Nuismer (13-7) L: Lyle (12-7) 2B: UNO, Tucker, O'Brien. HR: UNO, Olson.