Omaha swept the Summit League softball honors Monday as outfielder Rachel Weber was the player of the week and Kamryn Meyer the pitcher of the week.

Weber went 8 of 11 as the Mavs swept a three-game series from Western Illinois. She had a 1.100 slugging percentage as she had a double, her first triple of the season, four runs scored and two RBIs.

Meyer didn't allow a run as she won a pair of starts. She also opened the weekend by breaking the school record for career strikeouts, which was held by Cheris Kuster since 2007.

Meyer struck out 10 while allowing two hits in five innings Saturday, then on Sunday she threw a one-hitter with 16 strikeouts.

UNO has won nine straight entering this weekend's series at North Dakota State to end the regular season. The Mavs are a game and a half ahead of the Bison in the Summit standings as UNO looks to secure the second seed for next week's league tournament.