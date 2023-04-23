Kamryn Meyer tied UNO's program record for career strikeouts as the Mavericks earned a 6-2 win over South Dakota on Sunday afternoon at Claussen Field.
The senior struck out seven while throwing a three-hitter for her second win of the weekend. Meyer has 698 strikeouts for her career and is tied with Cheris Kuster, who pitched for the Mavs from 200 to 2007.
Offensively, UNO got a homer and three RBIs from Sydney Ross while Emma Durr also homered.
UNO returns to action Saturday for a doubleheader against Western Illinois.
