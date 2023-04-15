KANSAS CITY — Omaha softball was locked in a tight game with Kansas City until the Mavs scored five runs in the sixth to break the game open in a 11-3 win Saturday afternoon.

The score was 3-2 UNO when five of the first six Maverick batters had base hits to begin the big sixth inning, including Sydney Ross's team-leading fifth homer of the year, a two-run shot that doubled Omaha's lead.

After an Ava Rongisch single, Marra Cramer tripled then Emma Durr hit her home on an RBI groundout.

UMKC walked in another three Omaha runs in the seventh to ice the win.

UNO ace Kamryn Meyer (9-7) threw six shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out nine.

The Mavericks received plenty of production from its bottom of the order as well, with No. 8 hitter Olivia Aden and Sophie Cerveny from the 9-hole had a pair of hits, a double and a RBI each. No. 7 hitter Durr ended up with two RBIs.

UNO continues its series with the Roos with a doubleheader Sunday beginning at 11 a.m.

Omaha (19-13)... 020 105 3 — 11 12 1

Kansas City (6-34)... 020 000 1 — 3 3 2

W: Meyer (9-7) L: Noble (2-10) 2B: UNO, O'Brien, Durr, Aden, Cerveny. UMKC, McCrea, Karnatz. 3B: UNO, Cramer. HR: UNO, Ross.