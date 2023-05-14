BROOKINGS, S.D. — The third time was the charm for the UNO softball team.

After losing the Summit League tournament final to South Dakota State the past two seasons, UNO knocked off the top-seeded Jackrabbits 1-0 Sunday afternoon behind Kamryn Meyer's one-hitter to earn the elusive league title and its first trip to the NCAA tournament.

The Mavericks will find out which regional they are headed to during the NCAA selection show, which starts at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The previous two league tournaments were decided by a second championship game. This one had plenty of drama, too, as Saturday's final was postponed due to weather.

In 2021, SDSU defeated the Mavs twice on the final day while last year UNO won the first championship game on Meyer's three-hit shutout before the Jackrabbits won the second game 5-0.

UNO saved its best for last this season, winning 14 of its last 15. That includes Sunday's victory, when the lone run scored in the first inning — a day earlier.

Meyer would do the rest, outdueling SDSU's Tori Kniesche.

The senior, also the program's career strikeout leader, took a no-hitter into the seventh inning. She finished with 11 strikeouts to three walks.

UNO opened the game — about 19 hours earlier — with a single and two walks sandwiched between a foul out before a bases-loaded walk to Emma Durr brought in a run. After that, the game was halted by rain and eventually moved to Sunday afternoon.

Prior to Sunday, UNO was 0-3 against SDSU this spring.

In April, the Jackrabbits swept the Mavs in Brookings, winning all three games by one run. Two of those games were 1-0 defeats that went extra innings. It took 14 innings to decide the final game of that series.

The Mavs knew before heading to Brookings this week that the road to a title would likely run through SDSU.

"We'll be ready for the challenge," second baseman Lynsey Tucker said.

The softball team becomes the second women's program from UNO to qualify for the NCAA tournament this school year. In fall, the women's soccer team won the league tournament to also advance to the NCAAs for the first time.