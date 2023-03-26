Sunday morning's snow forced UNO and St. Thomas to cancel the final game of its softball series at Claussen Field.
Omaha had won the first two games, taking Saturday's doubleheader 8-1 and 9-0. UNO pitchers Kamryn Meyer and Sydney Nuismer combined to strike out 21 batters, while UNO's offense had five extra-base hits in the second game.
Omaha (16-8) returns to action at 5 p.m. Wednesday when the Mavs play at Wichita State.
