Omaha grabbed a quick lead in the Summit League softball tournament championship game. The rest of the day, though, belonged to Mother Nature.
Persistent showers in the Brookings area forced the title game with top-seeded South Dakota State to be postponed until 11 a.m. Sunday.
SDSU will need to defeat the Mavs twice to earn the tournament title and the automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. The NCAA selection show is set for 6 p.m. Sunday.
Play Saturday was delayed more than three hours because of rain. Once the game started, UNO pitcher Kamryn Meyer tossed a scoreless top of the first before patience at the plate by UNO's offense paid off.
Lysney Tucker led off with an infield single, and after a walk and flyout, Sydney Ross walked to load the bases and then Emma Durr drew a bases-loaded walk from SDSU ace Tori Kniesche bring home Tucker to give Omaha a 1-0 lead.
- Nebraska high school senior dies after collapsing at track practice
- Mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, known as Dooce to fans, dead at 47
- One of Omaha's 'grand homes' comes with price tag of $5.25 million
- Public asked to help find missing Omaha girl
- Leslie Arnold mystery solved: Man who died in Australia was enigmatic Nebraska fugitive
- Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma enters the transfer portal
- Omaha Fox station, four others will no longer have local news
- Alpine Inn celebrates 50 years of family ownership, plans on many more
- Matt Rhule talks transfer portal, QBs, grass practice fields and embracing analytics
- Gretna Superintendent Rich Beran retires, citing disagreements with school board
- Wides, Out: Recruiting misfires, a receiver exodus and Nebraska's speedy plan to fix it
- Traffic will soon flow on first section of new Fremont beltway
- Omaha-based firm announces plans for grocery store, retailers on vacant Civic Auditorium site
- Poor attendance plagues Nebraska schools, with one in four students chronically absent
- Five years in the making: Steelhouse Omaha opens Friday with The Killers concert
That's when play was halted for the day.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!