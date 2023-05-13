Omaha grabbed a quick lead in the Summit League softball tournament championship game. The rest of the day, though, belonged to Mother Nature.

Persistent showers in the Brookings area forced the title game with top-seeded South Dakota State to be postponed until 11 a.m. Sunday.

SDSU will need to defeat the Mavs twice to earn the tournament title and the automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. The NCAA selection show is set for 6 p.m. Sunday.

Play Saturday was delayed more than three hours because of rain. Once the game started, UNO pitcher Kamryn Meyer tossed a scoreless top of the first before patience at the plate by UNO's offense paid off.

Lysney Tucker led off with an infield single, and after a walk and flyout, Sydney Ross walked to load the bases and then Emma Durr drew a bases-loaded walk from SDSU ace Tori Kniesche bring home Tucker to give Omaha a 1-0 lead.

That's when play was halted for the day.