Omaha senior Kamryn Meyer was named the Summit League softball pitcher of the week on Monday.

Meyer picked up a pair of complete-game wins. The right-hander struck out nine in a 2-1 win over Creighton last Wednesday, then she struck out 15 in a four-hitter against St. Thomas on Saturday.

Meyer passed the 600 career strikeout mark Saturday and is 75 shy of the program's all-time record. Meyer is 7-5 this season with eight complete games and a league-best 1.21 ERA.

The Mavs will play at Wichita State at 5 p.m. Wednesday.