There will be no shortage of challenges for the Omaha softball team this season. That's just the way coach Mike Heard likes it.

"We got very aggressive with our schedule. That was intentional," Heard said. "We feel we got a program and a team this year that we can challenge. Obviously that schedule is going to introduce some adversity to us."

That schedule includes some heavy hitters.

The Mavs play at Women's College World Series qualifier Texas twice next week. In March, they face defending national champion and preseason favorite Oklahoma as well as NCAA tourney qualifiers Nebraska and Wichita State.

Sophomore infielder Maggie O'Brien said the Mavs, who open the season Friday against Iowa State at the UNI Dome tournament, are excited to face opponents of that caliber.

"I think it's really going to test us and kind of show what we're made of and how we handle — hopefully not a ton of losses — but if we lose, we have to kind of figure it out and bounce back from it," said O'Brien, who hit .280 and started all 46 games last spring.

The Mavs are coming off a 32-14 season, which was their most wins since 2014. UNO will have holes to fill in its lineup, but it returns its dominant ace in right-hander Kamryn Meyer.

Meyer went 22-7 with 19 complete games last season. She finished in the top 10 nationally in shutouts (third with 12), hits per seven innings (fifth with 3.52), strikeouts (sixth with 285) and ERA (10th with 1.14). Heard didn't mince words this week when talking about Meyer's importance to this spring's team.

"I don't think we can overstate that. I think everyone saw what she did last year, everyone knows what she's capable of. And honestly, we expect her to go out and be the same type of player this year," Heard said. "The thing with Kamryn, though, is not just what she does in the circle. It's what she does off the field with her leadership."

Meyer said she's simply working to build on last season's success.

"Focusing on my spots and my spins is really the biggest things," Meyer said. "I think continuing to do that throughout the season, it's just going to go up from there."

While Meyer will lead the pitching staff, where the Mavs will get offensive production is more up in the air.

UNO lost its top two hitters, Izzy Eltze and Jamie White. They combined to hit 18 of the team's 26 home runs and drove in 65 runs. But in addition to O'Brien, the Mavs return Lynsey Tucker, who hit .322 with 16 steals, Rachel Weber, who had a team-best 12 doubles with 26 RBIs, and catcher Sydney Ross, who hit three home runs.

Heard said junior college transfer Alex Olson along with freshmen Ava Rongisch, a Millard West graduate, Marra Cramer and Emma Durr are among the newcomers who will have an impact in the lineup.

"Goals are high, goals for this program and team are always high," Heard said. "Our aim is for a conference championship."

