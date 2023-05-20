BATON ROUGE, La. — UNO picked up an historic win Saturday afternoon before a loss a few hours later ended its stay at the NCAA regionals.

UNO earned the first NCAA tournament win in program history as Kamryn Meyer turned in a dominant performance in a 3-0 win over fourth-seeded Prairie View A&M. Second-seeded Louisiana then defeated the Mavs for the second day in a row, 9-0, to eliminate UNO.

UNO, which last Sunday won the Summit League tournament for the first time, ends its season at 33-17.

Meyer, who allowed only a seventh-inning single in the Summit final, was nearly unhittable Saturday. UNO's career strikeout leader overpowered the Panthers with 15 strikeouts and allowed two infield singles.

UNO took a 2-0 lead in the third inning as the Mavs got three straight singles, including a Rachel Weber RBI that brought in Lynsey Tucker. Maggie O'Brien later scored on an error.

The fifth inning was the only time Prairie View's offense threatened against Meyer. The Panthers got two infield singles and a walk to load the bases with two outs.

The next Panther hit a drive to right center but rightfielder Weber made a running catch for the third out.

Ava Rongisch added an RBI double in the bottom of the fifth. The freshman from Millard West had two long doubles to center for the game. Rongisch, Tucker, O'Brien and Marra Cramer all had two hits in the win.

Meyer capped her 21st career shutout by striking out the side in the seventh.

But like Friday, Louisiana held down UNO's offense as the Sun Belt Conference champs took control with a six-run fourth inning.

The Ragin' Cajuns got a two-run double from Lauren Allred in the top of the first. UNO starter Sydney Nuismer kept her team within 2-0 after three innings.

UNO had two runners on in the bottom of the third before a strikeout ended that threat. Alexa Langeliers led off the fourth with a homer to left center​ and Louisiana added five singles in the inning to seize control.

Both of UNO's hits against the Cajuns came from leadoff batter Tucker.

Louisiana will play regional host LSU in Sunday's final. LSU defeated the Ragin' Cajuns 4-0 in Saturday's first game.