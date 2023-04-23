Angelo Castellano had a pair of RBI singles as Omaha beat Gwinnett 5-3 Sunday at Werner Park to avoid a sweep.

The Stripers (7-13) entered the series 2-13 but won the first five games. The Storm Chasers (8-11) fell behind again Sunday after Gwinnett scored three times in the first inning.

But Castellano put the Chasers on the scoreboard with his first RBI in the second and gave them the lead with a single in the fourth.

Norris grad Jakson Reetz gave Omaha some breathing room with an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth.

After giving up the three runs in the first, Chasers starter Mike Mayers (1-1) settled in to strike out four in five innings. Then Omaha's bullpen allowed two hits in four scoreless innings and Nick Wittgren earned a save.

The Chasers will open a six-game series at Nashville on Tuesday.

Gwinnett (7-13) ........... 300 000 000—3 8 0

At Omaha (8-11) .......... 012 100 01x—5 12 3

W: Mayers, 1-1. L: Kingham, 0-3. S: Wittgren, 2. 2B: G, Wall, Park. O, Bianco, Garcia, Reetz.

Photos: Omaha Storm Chasers through the years