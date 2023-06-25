Mike Boeve isn't used to having all this down time in June. He typically would be playing in a summer league.

Two summers ago, the Omaha third baseman caught the eyes of pro scouts at the Northwoods League in Minnesota. Last summer, he did the same at the Cape Cod League.

This summer, though, he's playing the waiting game.

The 2022 Summit League player of the year is among the top-100 prospects for the MLB draft next month — he's No. 78 on MLB.com's draft prospect rankings. Scouts have already seen enough to have the Hastings grad high on their draft boards, too.

So instead of playing in a top-level summer league, Boeve is staying sharp by lifting weights and getting in swings at Anderson Field.

"The first week (after UNO's season ended) was really nice. I gave myself three or four days to do nothing," Boeve said. "But about the second or third day, I really couldn't do it any more. It's certainly relaxing, but I'm itching to get back to playing."

Boeve continues to prepare for the draft that runs July 9 through 11. This past week, Boeve was in Phoenix for the draft combine, which invites more than 300 of the top prospects who can work out and interview with MLB team executives.

Also at the combine were Nebraska teammates Max Anderson and Brice Matthews and Millard South grad Cam Kozeal. All of them are rated in the top 150 for the draft.

Boeve said it's exciting to know that his pro career could soon be starting.

"It's awesome. It's something I'm grateful for that I've made it this far and hopefully I can keep playing," said Boeve, who batted .401 with a .512 on-base percentage this season. "At the end of the day, just want to play baseball at the highest level I can."

Boeve's dad, Jim, said Mike has the work ethic to make a career as a player.

"The main thing is he loves the routine, he loves the grind," Jim said. "I think he likes to work at it, he doesn't dread going to practice."

Mike has been around baseball his entire life. Jim was a player at Northwestern College before becoming Hastings College's coach for 24 years. He resigned as coach in 2013, when Mike was 11, but helped his children improve on the diamond after that.

Mike's sister, Jennifer, played softball at Northwestern, graduated last month and will be a high school softball coach next season.

"Me and my sister would pretty much hit with him about every day," Mike said. "As a kid, you don't have the perspective that you do now, but looking back I'm so glad he put in the work with us."

Jim watched Mike thrive with UNO, becoming an all-conference player all three seasons for the Mavs.

"It's interesting because you wrestle with the dad side of you and the coach side," Jim said. "The coach side, you're always evaluating his game. You watch and think is that a weakness in his game and is that a strength in his game."

One strength, his dad said, is how he has handled playing in front of scouts during games and practices throughout this spring. Jim said Mike "has been really even-keeled" in that regard.

"Honestly, you just tell yourself it's a privilege," Mike said. "I think a lot of people would like to go through this experience. So that's kind of how I remind myself.

"At the end of the day, it comes down to having fun, like you're a kid again."