Omaha uses late run to get past Louisiana-Monroe

NICEVILLE, Fla. - UNO finished on an 18-5 run over the final 7:20 to rally for a 63-56 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Friday afternoon at the Emerald Coast Classic.

Neither team led by more than four points through the first 28 minutes before trading extended runs.

With UNO up 45-41, Monroe put together a 10-0 run to go up by six with 7:45 left, but the Mavs answered right back by scoring the next 10 points.

Marquel Sutton made it 51-51 on a dunk off an assist from Jaeden Marshall, then Frankie Fidler put the Mavs ahead with two free throws with 4:47 left. Sutton's jumper gave the Mavs a 55-51 lead with 2:35 left.

Monroe hit a 3-pointer to pull within 55-54, but then JJ White hit the biggest shot of the afternoon as his 3 with 57 seconds left made it 58-54.

In the final 40 seconds, White hit 3 of 4 free throws and Fidler sank two more to lock up UNO's second win of the season.

Akol Arop led the Mavs with 12 points off the bench, while White finished with 11 points and six assists. Marshall and Sutton each had 10 points, while Fidler was held to six points on 1-of-8 shooting, but led the Mavs wih eight rebounds and had three assists.

UNO (2-4) will play Southern at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in its final game of the tournament. Southern defeated Loyola Maryland 76-58 Friday.