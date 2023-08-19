KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Tulsa won four of the five sets played against Omaha Saturday afternoon during the Mavs' only exhibition match.

Omaha, which has won 20 matches each of the past two seasons, used the match to build continuity as it has nine new players on its roster.

UNO opens its regular season Friday as it will play Power Five teams in its first four matches. That stretch begins with a home match against Texas A&M.