KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Tulsa won four of the five sets played against Omaha Saturday afternoon during the Mavs' only exhibition match.
Omaha, which has won 20 matches each of the past two seasons, used the match to build continuity as it has nine new players on its roster.
UNO opens its regular season Friday as it will play Power Five teams in its first four matches. That stretch begins with a home match against Texas A&M.
gschinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Gene Schinzel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today