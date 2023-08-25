Omaha volleyball couldn't slow a hot-hitting Texas A&M squad as the Mavs dropped their season-opener 25-18, 25-27, 25-12, 25-21 Friday night at Baxter Arena.

The Aggies hit .364 as a team while holding the Mavs to .115. Caroline Meuth led A&M with 17 kills and hit .406. Shayla McCormick led UNO with 13 kills, while Kali Jurgensmeier had 12 kills and a team-high eight digs.

The opening set was tied 9-all before the Aggies used an 8-3 run to take control. A&M hit .440 in the first set.

The Aggies were on their way to a two-set lead as they broke a 14-all tie in the second set with a 5-1 run and eventually stretched the lead to 23-17 before the Mavs rallied.

Erica Fava served back-to-back aces to make it 23-21, then at 24-22 Omaha held off two set points on back-to-back kills by Shayla McCormick and Kali Jurgensmeier. A&M also had a set point at 25-24, but Jurgensmeier had back-to-back kills and the Mavs won the set on an Anika Ivester kill.

A&M controlled the third set, outhitting the Mavs .478-(minus).103. UNO had seven kills and 10 hitting errors in the set.

There were nine ties in the fourth set, the last one being at 15-15. Omaha was within 22-21, but the Aggies scored the final three points.

The Mavericks will play Kansas at 7 p.m. Saturday. Kansas swept Pepperdine in Friday's other match at Baxter.

Texas A&M (1-0)... 25 25 25 25

At UNO (0-1)......... 18 27 12 21

TAMU (kills-aces-blocks): Meuth 17-0-1, Lednicky 12-0-2, Muoneke 11-0-2, Lopuyo 8-0-6, Cos-Okpalla 4-0-4, Perkins 3-0-7, Manning 0-3-0. Totals: 55-3-22.

UNO: McCormick 13-0-2, Jurgensmeier 12-0-1, Ruch 8-2-5, Hardt 7-0-2, Ivester 2-0-2, Fava 0-3-0, Fairbanks 0-1-0. Totals: 42-6-14.

Digs: TAMU 41 (Hogan 10, Meuth 6, Buzlutepe 5, Muoneke 5, Underwood 4, Cos-Okpalla 3, Pearson 2, Perkins 1, Lednicky 1, Lopuyo 1), UNO 30 (Jurgensmeier 8, Fava 7, Fairbanks 6, McCormick 5, Curry 4). Set assists: TAMU 53 (Manning 23, Buzlutepe 22, Hogan 5, Cos-Okpalla 1, Muoneke 1, Pearson 1), UNO 39 (Curry 35, Fairbanks 3, McCormick 1).