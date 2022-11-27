 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha volleyball earns bid in National Invitational Volleyball Championship

Take a look back at the last five seasons of UNO volleyball.

Omaha will continue its volleyball season in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship, which begins Friday.

The Mavs, who finished runner-up to South Dakota in the Summit League tournament, will play Pacific at 6 p.m. Friday at Portland, Oregon. The winner of that match takes on the Portland State-Santa Clara winner on Saturday.

The NIVC is a 32-team event made up of squads that weren't selected for the NCAA tournament.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

