Omaha volleyball earns bid in National Invitational Volleyball Championship

Omaha will continue its volleyball season in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship, which begins Friday.
The Mavs, who finished runner-up to South Dakota in the Summit League tournament, will play Pacific at 6 p.m. Friday at Portland, Oregon. The winner of that match takes on the Portland State-Santa Clara winner on Saturday.
The NIVC is a 32-team event made up of squads that weren't selected for the NCAA tournament.
Photos: Omaha faces South Dakota in Summit League title match
Omaha's Rachel Fairbanks (17) and McKenna Ruch (4) go up to block against South Dakota's Elizabeth Juhnke (6) during the Summit League title match on Saturday in Omaha.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Rachel Fairbanks (17) and McKenna Ruch (4) go up to block during the Summit League title match against South Dakota on Saturday in Omaha.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha celebrates a kill by Shayla McCormick (11) during the fist set of the Summit League title match against South Dakota on Saturday in Omaha.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Jaiden Centeno (14) digs the ball during the first set of the Summit League title match against South Dakota on Saturday in Omaha.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha celebrates during the first set of the Summit League title match against South Dakota on Saturday in Omaha.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Brilee Wieseler (6) digs the ball during the Summit League title match against South Dakota on Saturday in Omaha.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Brilee Wieseler (6) digs the ball during the Summit League title match against South Dakota on Saturday in Omaha.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Head Coach Matt Buttermore speaks to his team during the Summit League title match against South Dakota on Saturday in Omaha.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Olivia Curry (1) serves during the Summit League title match against South Dakota on Saturday in Omaha.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Jaiden Centeno (14) and Sami Clarkson (15) celebrate during the Summit League title match against South Dakota on Saturday in Omaha.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Sami Clarkson (15) sets the ball for Marriah Buss (23) during the Summit League title match against South Dakota on Saturday in Omaha.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Mariah Murdie (33) celebrates a kill by Shayla McCormick (11) during the Summit League title match against South Dakota on Saturday in Omaha. South Dakota won 3-0.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Rachel Fairbanks (17) celebrates during the third set of the Summit League title match against South Dakota on Saturday in Omaha. South Dakota won 3-0.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's McKenna Ruch (4) spikes the ball during the Summit League title match against South Dakota on Saturday in Omaha. South Dakota won 3-0.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Brilee Wieseler (6) digs the ball during the Summit League title match against South Dakota on Saturday in Omaha. South Dakota won 3-0.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Shayla McCormick (11) spikes the ball during the Summit League title match against South Dakota on Saturday in Omaha. South Dakota won 3-0.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Mariah Murdie (33) tips the ball over the net during the Summit League title match against South Dakota on Saturday in Omaha. South Dakota won 3-0.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
South Dakota celebrates winning a touch challenge during third set of the Summit League title match against Omaha on Saturday in Omaha. South Dakota won 3-0.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
South Dakota celebrates winning the Summit League title match against Omaha on Saturday in Omaha. South Dakota won 3-0.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Shayla McCormick (11) serves during the Summit League title match against South Dakota on Saturday in Omaha. South Dakota won 3-0.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha and South Dakota huddle on the court during the Summit League title match on Saturday in Omaha. South Dakota won 3-0.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Brilee Wieseler (6) serves during the Summit League title match against South Dakota on Saturday in Omaha. South Dakota won 3-0.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
