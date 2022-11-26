Omaha volleyball falls short of NCAA tournament with loss to USD in Summit League final

Kylen Sealock had a total of four kills this season before she was moved into South Dakota's lineup 10 days ago.

The sophomore outside hitter from Lincoln Pius X played like a veteran in Saturday's Summit League tournament final as she finished with a match-high 14 kills to lead the Coyotes to a 25-20, 25-14, 30-28 win over Omaha volleyball Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

It's the second straight season South Dakota has defeated UNO in the tournament final. The Coyotes also beat the Mavs twice during the regular season, including a five-setter in Vermillion.

"That's a great UNO team. They're very talented across the board and to beat a team like that three times in a row is pretty remarkable," South Dakota coach Leanne Williamson said. "They got some really, really good kills, but that didn't faze us. I think that's a big part of our success."

South Dakota turned back an Omaha rally in the first set, then staved off three set points in the third.

The Mavs was down 12-6 in the first set before storming back to take a 19-17 lead on ace serve from Brilee Wieseler. But the Coyotes turned the momentum by finishing that set with an 8-1 run and controlled the second set.

UNO held a narrow lead for most of the third set as it was up 22-19 on a free ball kill from Mariah Murdie. But USD tied it at 22-all and there were six more ties after that. Omaha's last set point was at 27-26 when it challenged a call after its kill was called long. The call stood and five points later the Coyotes won the match on a kill from league player of the year Elizabeth Juhnke.

"If we take that set, it's a differnt match. But we didn't," UNO coach Matt Buttermore said.

South Dakota (28-3) moves on the NCAA tournament, while the Mavs (20-10) could extend its season by being selected for the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. Brackets for those tournaments will be announced Sunday night.

When USD gets to the NCAA tournament, a couple of relative newcomers will play vital roles. One is the 6-foot Sealock, who has 42 kills in the four matches she's been in the team's regular rotation. She had seven of her kills Saturday in the third set.

"Our team is so deep that we're able to bring in whoever we need. She's done an awesome job," said setter Madi Woodin of Sealock.

Woodin is the other Coyote who has stepped up. The Elkhorn South graduate took over at setter a month ago when starter Brooklyn Schram from Papillion-La Vista suffered a season-ending injury. Woodin finished Saturday with 35 assists and 11 digs.

"She gets better every time she's on the court," Williamson said. "She runs the team different from Brooklyn, but that's not a bad thing. She's found good opportunities for our attackers in key moments."

UNO was led by Shayla McCormick with 12 kills and 12 digs, while Marriah Buss added nine kills. Three of UNO's five losses in Summit play this season were to South Dakota.