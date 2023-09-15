GREELEY, Colo. — For the second day in a row, Omaha rallied from two sets down to force a fifth set. But like Thursday, the Mavs weren't able to finish off the win.

Wichita State bolted to a 6-1 lead in the fifth and maintained the lead the rest of the way in a 25-10, 25-19, 19-25, 21-25, 15-7 win over the Mavericks on Friday afternoon at the Northern Colorado Classic.

After dominating the first set, Wichita State (5-4) took a 10-4 in the second set and stayed in front for a two-sets-to-none lead.

The Shockers also lead in the third, but a 10-2 run put UNO ahead 16-12. Brynlee Arnold had kills on Omaha's last two points to finish that set.​

The Mavs took in a similar route to winning the fourth set. Wichita was up 12-7 before UNO stormed in front with a 15-2 run. McKenna Ruch and Amanda Hardt each had two kills during that run.

But the Mavs never led in the fifth as they dropped to 0-9. Hardt and Ruch combined for 25 kills to lead Omaha, while Arnold had eight. Olivia Curry and Ivy Leuck combined for 37 assists.