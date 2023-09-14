GREELEY, Colo. — Omaha volleyball's comeback was cut short in the fifth set as Northern Colorado earned a 25-21, 25-20, 17-25, 19-25, 15-11 win Thursday night.

UNO led Northern Colorado, an NCAA tournament team a year ago, 9-6 in the fifth before the Bears scored seven straight to gain control.

Omaha (0-8) got a big night from middle blocker McKenna Ruch, who had 15 kills, six blocks and four aces. Amanda Hardt added 13 kills, while Rachel Fairbanks had nine kills and 11 digs.

UNO's only lead in the first set was at 1-0 as the Bears had 17 kills and hit .353 during the set. Northern Colorado led most of the second set, pulling away with a late 5-0 run.

But that's when the Mavs made their push. Ruch had six kills in the third set, then they dashed to a 7-0 lead in the fourth. Shayla McCormick served three aces during that run.​ UNC pulled within 21-19, but three straight kills from Ruch helped UNO force a fifth set.