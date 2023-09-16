GREELEY, Colo. — Omaha volleyball picked up its first win of the season as the Mavericks swept Bradley 25-18, 25-17, 25-18 Saturday at the Northern Colorado Classic.

The Mavs led nearly the entire first two sets after jumping to big early leads. In the third set, Bradley was within 17-15 before UNO scored four straight. Brynlee Arnold ended the match with her ninth kill.

The nine kills were a career high for Arnold, a sophomore from Glenwood, Iowa, as she also hit .643 on the day. Shayla McCormick had a team-high 12 kills and hit .333, while McKenna Ruch hit .357 and finished with eight kills and seven blocks. As a team, UNO hit .292 while Bradley hit .000.

Olivia Curry had her third double-double of the season with 15 assists and 11 digs.