Omaha volleyball gets past North Dakota State for trip to Summit title match

Marriah Buss and Shayla McCormick each had 12 kills as Omaha volleyball won three straight sets to beat North Dakota State 16-25, 25-19, 25-18, 27-25 in the Summit League tournament semifinals on Friday.
NDSU had pulled ahead 25-24 in the fourth set, but an attack error followed by a block from Rachel Fairbanks and McKenna Ruch and Olivia Curry's ace clinched the Mavs' first trip to the tournament final since 2019.
The Mavericks (20-9) will meet South Dakota, who swept Denver in the other semifinal. The Coyotes (28-3) swept the season series from the Mavs and also eliminated them from the conference tournament last season.
The championship match is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Baxter Arena.
North Dakota State (21-12) dominated the first set, hitting .226 and holding the Mavs to a a negative hitting percentage. The Bison used an 11-3 run to pull ahead early, and UNO never cut the deficit closer than five for the rest of the set.