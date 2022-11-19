Omaha volleyball locks up No. 2 seed in conference with win over Denver

Omaha volleyball dominated the final three sets to down Denver 17-25, 25-13, 25-11, 25-10 Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

The win had extra significance. It came on Senior Day — coach Matt Buttermore said it's always nice to win on Senior Day — and, coupled with North Dakota State's loss at South Dakota State, it clinched the second seed for the Summit League tournament for the Mavs.

The tournament begins Thursday at Baxter Arena. As the second seed, UNO will have a bye on Thursday and will play in the semifinals Friday.

The Mavs turned Saturday's match around as it hit minus-.026 in the opening set. UNO then hit better than .400 in each of the last three sets, including .591 in the fourth set.

"We came out in the second set and we were telling each other, 'We got you, we got you. Swing away, rip away,'" said setter Sami Clarkson, one of three seniors honored Saturday. "Trust our training and do what we do. That was a big change."

For the match, UNO hit .313 and once again got a balanced attack. Marriah Buss and Shayla McCormick led the way with 14 kills each, while Kali Jurgensmeier had 13. McKenna Ruch had eight kills, hit .538 and was in on four blocks.

McCormick also had 13 digs for a double-double, while Jaiden Centeno, another senior honored Saturday, also had 13 digs.