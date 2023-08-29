Their dads can tell their own stories from their days of playing in front of a sea of red.

Now it's their daughters' turn to have of their own unique Memorial Stadium experience.

Junior Shayla McCormick and freshman Ivy Leuck will take the court for Omaha when the Mavericks face the Huskers during Wednesday's Volleyball Day in Nebraska before what it expected to be a capacity crowd at Memorial Stadium.

"My dad is really excited to go," said Ivy Leuck, whose dad Rob was an offensive lineman in the 1980s. "It's kind of weird because it's a football stadium and I never thought I'd be playing where my dad used to play."

McCormick, who also was Leuck's high school teammate when they were at Class B powerhouse Omaha Skutt, knows Wednesday's event will be fun to be a part of.

"It will be a different experience to play outside," McCormick said. "It's good I get to play where my dad played because I thought it would never happen."

Her dad, John, also was an offensive lineman for the Huskers as he was a three-year starter and a 1987 All-American. He'll be among those in what will be an unpresented crowd to watch a volleyball match.

"People ask me all the time, 'Are you nervous about it?' I haven't really though about it," Shayla McCormick said last week. "I think when you see all those people, that's when it will hit me. It's super cool that the state of Nebraska loves volleyball that much."

Ivy Leuck has tried to put the anticipated crowd in some sort of context.

"We like to go to the CWS and that's not even half the people that are going to be at the game," Leuck said. "We just try to focus on one day at a time and when that come, we'll see how that goes."

The Nebraska match is just one in a demanding nonconference schedule for Omaha, a program coming off back-to-back 20-win seasons.

McCormick had a team-high 18 digs the last time UNO played the Huskers in 2021. On that day at the Devaney Center, the Mavs pushed Nebraska before the Huskers won the fifth set 15-7.

This season, UNO is 0-2 after dropping weekend matches against Texas A&M in four sets and Kansas in three. The Mavs also play Friday at Kansas State, which went 3-0 at a tournament in Portland, Oregon, over the weekend. Omaha then hosts Long Beach State, Creighton and Iowa State on consecutive days next week.

"We didn't put enough pressure on them offensively or defensively," UNO coach Matt Buttermore said following Saturday's loss to Kansas. "I didn't think we competed hard the entire match tonight."

The Mavs did have five newcomers play their first Division I match over the weekend. As expected, they are being led by their returning starters on the front line. McCormick and Wahoo Neumann grad Kali Jurgensmeier each had 20 kills in the two matches. McKenna Ruch added 13 kills and a team-high eight blocks.