Omaha volleyball has again been ambitious with its nonconference scheduling as the Mavs will open this season against four power-five opponents.

UNO, coming off a 20-11 season and a runner-up finish in the Summit League, announced its 2023 schedule Monday as it opens at home against Texas A&M on Aug. 25 and Kansas the next night.

The Mavs then head to Lincoln on Aug. 30 to play Nebraska in a highly anticipated matchup at Memorial Stadium which has sold more than 90,000 tickets. Two days later, UNO plays at Kansas State.

UNO hosts another tournament the next weekend as it faces Long Beach State, Creighton and Iowa State on consecutive nights beginning Sept. 7. A year ago at Baxter Arena, UNO and Creighton played a five-set thriller with the Bluejays winning 15-13 in the final set.

UNO plays at a tournament in Greeley, Colorado, the following weekend before opening Summit League play Sept. 21 at home against UMKC. The Summit tournament will be Nov. 19-21 in Vermillion, South Dakota.

UNO returns most of its top hitters from last season, including first-team All-Summit players Shayla McCormick and McKenna Ruch and Summit freshman of the year Kali Jurgensmeier.

Schedule

All matches at 7 p.m. unless noted

August: 19: at Tulsa (exh.), 3p.m. 25: Texas A&M. 26: Kansas. 30: at Nebraska (Memorial Stadium)

September: 1: at Kansas State. 7: Long Beach State. 8: Creighton. 9: Iowa State, 6 p.m. 14: at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m. 15: Wichita State at Greeley, 3 p.m. 16: Bradley at Greeley, noon. 21: UMKC. 23: South Dakota. 28: at North Dakota. 30: at North Dakota State, 6 p.m.

October: 5, Oral Roberts. 7: at South Dakota State, 1 p.m. 11: Denver. 14: North Dakota, noon. 17: at Oral Roberts. 19: at South Dakota, 6 p.m. 21: St. Thomas, 5 p.m. 28: North Dakota State, noon.

November: 2: at UMKC. 4, at St. Thomas, noon. 9: at Denver. 11: South Dakota State, noon. 19-21: Summit tournament at Vermillion, South Dakota.