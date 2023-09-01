MANHATTAN, Kan. — Two days after its loss to Nebraska before a record crowd at Memorial Stadium, Omaha dropped three close sets in a 25-21, 25-23, 25-23 loss at Kansas State on Friday night.
UNO never led in the opening set, but the Mavs let leads slip away in the final two sets.
Omaha was up 16-9 in the second when Kansas State put together a 13-3 run. Trailing 24-20, the Mavs held off three set points as they got back-to-back kills from Kali Jurgensmeier and Emily Huss and an ace from Erica Fava. But Aliyah Carter, who led Kansas State with 14 kills on the night, finished the set with a kill.
The Mavs had leads of 8-3, 14-8 and 18-13 in the third set before the Wildcats went on a 6-0 run to take a 19-18 lead. There were five ties after that, but the Wildcats won the last three points to win the match and improve to 4-0 on the season.
Jurgensmeier and Amanda Hardt led UNO with seven kills each, while McKenna Ruch had six kills and four blocks. Fava and Shayla McCormick had 10 digs each, Olivia Curry had 14 assists and nine digs.
Omaha (0-4) returns to action Thursday at home against Long Beach State.
At Kansas State (4-0);25;25;25
UNO (kills-aces-blocks): Jurgensmeier 7-1-0, Hardt 7-0-0, Ruch 6-1-4, McCormick 4-3-2, Arnold 3-0-1, Huss 2-0-1, Fava 0-4-0, Curry 0-1-0, Leuck 0-1-0. Totals: 29-11-8.
KSU: Carter 14-0-2, Myers 7-0-4, Gregorski 4-1-1, Fernholz 4-0-3, Clinton 2-0-1, Bolding 2-1-3, Szulczewski 1-1-1, Morris 1-1-0, Hinkle 0-2-0. Totals: 35-6-15.
Digs: UNO 47 (McCormick 10, Fava 10, Curry 9, Leuck 7, Huss 4, Hardt 3, Jurgensmeier 2, Arnold 2), KSU 52 (Morris 19, Carter 10, Hinkle 7, Szulczewski 6, Gregorski 4, Bolding 4, Myers 1, Fernholz 1). Set assists: UNO 29 (Curry 14, Leuck 10, McCormick 3, Fava 2), KSU 32 (Szulczewski 24, Gregorski 4, Morris 3, Fernholz 1).
Photos: Our favorite photos from Volleyball Day in Nebraska
A world-record 92,003 fans watch Nebraska take on Omaha during Volleyball Day at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez (8) and Nebraska's Merritt Beason (13) run out for the tunnel walk ahead of the Volleyball Day in Nebraska UNO vs. Nebraska match at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ashton Koch, center, a Nebraska law student gets emotional during the tunnel walk ahead of the Volleyball Day in Nebraska UNO vs. Nebraska match at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players celebrates after defeating UNO, 3-0, during the third set of a Volleyball Day in Nebraska match at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans make their way in to see Nebraska take on Omaha during Volleyball Day at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Stella, 12, and Kane, 10, Sather of Wahoo watch warm ups between Nebraska and UNO during Volleyball Day in Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
University of Nebraska Kearney's Jensen Rowse serves against Wayne State during Volleyball Day in Nebraska match at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans enjoy a light show after Nebraska defeated Omaha during Volleyball Day at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Huskers waves to the crowd following the Volleyball Day in Nebraska UNO vs. Nebraska match at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A look inside Memorial Stadium during the third set of a Volleyball Day in Nebraska match in Lincoln on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans arrive ahead of Volleyball Day in Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
University of Nebraska Kearney's Jaden Ferguson tries to block a spike by Wayne State's Kelsie Cada during the first set of a Volleyball Day in Nebraska match at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Hendryx, 9, and Hadley Hamburger, 12, of Lincoln, high-five fans during the Volleyball Day in Nebraska Wayne State vs. Kearney match at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wayne State's Chanatee Robles, Taya Beller, and Kelsie Cada celebrate a point against the University of Nebraska Kearney the Nebraska Volleyball Day in Nebraska match at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wayne State's Rachel Walker (14) and Wayne State's Maggie Brahmer (18) go up to block against Kearney's Asha Regier (17) during the first set of a Volleyball Day in Nebraska match at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Huskers warm up ahead of the Volleyball Day in Nebraska UNO vs. Nebraska match at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wayne State's Laney Kathol (3) celebrates the match point during the third set of a Volleyball Day in Nebraska match at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans cheer before Nebraska takes on Omaha during Volleyball Day at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Kali Jurgensmeier (3) goes for the ball in the Volleyball Day in Nebraska UNO vs. Nebraska match at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans make their way to their seats to see Nebraska take on Omaha during Volleyball Day at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska, top, and Omaha's teams stand during the national anthem during Volleyball Day at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A KC-135 Stratotanker and trio of F-16 Falcons perform a flyover above Memorial Stadium during Volleyball Day in Nebraska in Lincoln on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez (8) keeps her eye on the ball in the Volleyball Day in Nebraska UNO vs. Nebraska match at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Volleyball Day in Nebraska UNO vs. Nebraska match at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Jolee Huff, 6, sits on her father Josh Huff's shoulders after Nebraska defeated Omaha during Volleyball Day at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Joshua Warner celebrates as the world-record attendance for a women's athletic event is announced during the third set of a Volleyball Day in Nebraska match at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ally Batenhorst (14) spikes the ball against UNO's Amanda Hardt (9) and UNO's McKenna Ruch (4) during the third set of a Volleyball Day in Nebraska match at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach John Cook and assistant coach Kelly Hunter during the third set of a Volleyball Day in Nebraska match at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A look inside Memorial Stadium during the third set of a Volleyball Day in Nebraska match in Lincoln on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Laney Choboy (6) does a flip following the Volleyball Day in Nebraska UNO vs. Nebraska match at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Take a look inside Memorial Stadium for Nebraska's match against Omaha during Volleyball Day in Nebraska.
Take a look inside Memorial Stadium for University Nebraska-Kearny's match against Wayne State during Volleyball Day in Nebraska
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!