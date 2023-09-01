MANHATTAN, Kan. — Two days after its loss to Nebraska before a record crowd at Memorial Stadium, Omaha dropped three close sets in a 25-21, 25-23, 25-23 loss at Kansas State on Friday night.

UNO never led in the opening set, but the Mavs let leads slip away in the final two sets.

Omaha was up 16-9 in the second when Kansas State put together a 13-3 run. Trailing 24-20, the Mavs held off three set points as they got back-to-back kills from Kali Jurgensmeier and Emily Huss and an ace from Erica Fava. But Aliyah Carter, who led Kansas State with 14 kills on the night, finished the set with a kill.

The Mavs had leads of 8-3, 14-8 and 18-13 in the third set before the Wildcats went on a 6-0 run to take a 19-18 lead. There were five ties after that, but the Wildcats won the last three points to win the match and improve to 4-0 on the season.

Jurgensmeier and Amanda Hardt led UNO with seven kills each, while McKenna Ruch had six kills and four blocks. Fava and Shayla McCormick had 10 digs each, Olivia Curry had 14 assists and nine digs.

Omaha (0-4) returns to action Thursday at home against Long Beach State.

UNO (0-4);21;23;23

At Kansas State (4-0);25;25;25

UNO (kills-aces-blocks): Jurgensmeier 7-1-0, Hardt 7-0-0, Ruch 6-1-4, McCormick 4-3-2, Arnold 3-0-1, Huss 2-0-1, Fava 0-4-0, Curry 0-1-0, Leuck 0-1-0. Totals: 29-11-8.

KSU: Carter 14-0-2, Myers 7-0-4, Gregorski 4-1-1, Fernholz 4-0-3, Clinton 2-0-1, Bolding 2-1-3, Szulczewski 1-1-1, Morris 1-1-0, Hinkle 0-2-0. Totals: 35-6-15.

Digs: UNO 47 (McCormick 10, Fava 10, Curry 9, Leuck 7, Huss 4, Hardt 3, Jurgensmeier 2, Arnold 2), KSU 52 (Morris 19, Carter 10, Hinkle 7, Szulczewski 6, Gregorski 4, Bolding 4, Myers 1, Fernholz 1). Set assists: UNO 29 (Curry 14, Leuck 10, McCormick 3, Fava 2), KSU 32 (Szulczewski​ 24, Gregorski 4, Morris 3, Fernholz 1).