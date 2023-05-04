UNO has signed Amanda Hardt, a middle blocker from Glendale, Arizona, for the upcoming season, coach Matt Buttermore announced Thursday.
The 6-foot-2 Hardt was a four-year letterwinner at Deer Valley High School and had her best season as a senior last fall when she set three single-season school records with 530 kills, 113 aces and 76 solo blocks.
Hardt is the eighth newcomer signed by the Mavs for the upcoming season.
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Gene Schinzel
Gene covers a variety of sports beats for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @geneOWH. Phone: 402-444-1038.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today