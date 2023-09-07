Long Beach State opened the Omaha Challenge with a 25-21, 25-16, 25-21 sweep of UNO Thursday night at Baxter Arena.

It was the first of three straight nights of volleyball for Omaha as it faces Creighton on Friday and Iowa State on Saturday.

And the worse news for the Mavs was that starting outside hitter Kali Jurgensmeier injured her left knee late in the second set. She was on crutches after the match.

UNO led the first 21-20 after a Shayla McCormick kill, but Long Beach (3-3) won the final five points of that set and the first four of the second and never trailed in that set.

WIth UNO trailing 20-11 in the second, Jurgensmeier went up for a ball at the end when the injury occurred.

Long Beach led 18-9 in the third before UNO made a push to get within 20-17, but Long Beach closed out the win.

McCormick and McKenna Ruch led UNO with eight kills.

"(With Jurgensmeier out), we'll have to shuffle the lineup and make some changes," UNO coach Matt Buttermore said. "We talked this week about character and doing the next right thing. We really didn't do that tonight, so we'll have to do a much better job of that tomorrow."