Long Beach State opened the Omaha Challenge with a 25-21, 25-16, 25-21 sweep of UNO Thursday night at Baxter Arena.
It was the first of three straight nights of volleyball for Omaha as it faces Creighton on Friday and Iowa State on Saturday.
And the worse news for the Mavs was that starting outside hitter Kali Jurgensmeier injured her left knee late in the second set. She was on crutches after the match.
UNO led the first 21-20 after a Shayla McCormick kill, but Long Beach (3-3) won the final five points of that set and the first four of the second and never trailed in that set.
WIth UNO trailing 20-11 in the second, Jurgensmeier went up for a ball at the end when the injury occurred.
Long Beach led 18-9 in the third before UNO made a push to get within 20-17, but Long Beach closed out the win.
McCormick and McKenna Ruch led UNO with eight kills.
"(With Jurgensmeier out), we'll have to shuffle the lineup and make some changes," UNO coach Matt Buttermore said. "We talked this week about character and doing the next right thing. We really didn't do that tonight, so we'll have to do a much better job of that tomorrow."
Photos: UNO volleyball hosts Long Beach State
090823-owh-spo-unovolley-cm02.jpg
UNO's McKenna Ruch hits the ball towards Long Beach State at Baxter Arena on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
090823-owh-spo-unovolley-cm04.jpg
UNO's Kali Jurgensmeier hits the ball toward Long Beach State's Natalie Glenn, center and Katie Kennedy, left, at Baxter Arena on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
090823-owh-spo-unovolley-cm03.jpg
UNO's McKenna Ruch high-fives her teammates during introductions before playing Long Beach State at Baxter Arena on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
090823-owh-spo-unovolley-cm01.jpg
UNO's Kali Jurgensmeier hits the ball toward Long Beach State's Natalie Glenn, center and Katie Kennedy, left, at Baxter Arena on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
090823-owh-spo-unovolley-cm05.jpg
UNO's Shayla McCormick bumps the ball against Long Beach State at Baxter Arena on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
090823-owh-spo-unovolley-cm06.jpg
UNO's Rachel Fairbanks cheers a point against Long Beach State at Baxter Arena on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
090823-owh-spo-unovolley-cm07.jpg
Long Beach State's Abby Karich hits the ball at UNO's Olivia Tukuafu, center, and McKenna Ruch, right, at Baxter Arena on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
090823-owh-spo-unovolley-cm08.jpg
UNO's Olivia Tukuafu, left, and McKenna Ruch, right, try to block the ball against Long Beach State at Baxter Arena on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
090823-owh-spo-unovolley-cm09.jpg
UNO's Erica Fava bumps the ball against Long Beach State at Baxter Arena on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
090823-owh-spo-unovolley-cm10.jpg
UNO's Shayla McCormick serves against Long Beach State at Baxter Arena on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
090823-owh-spo-unovolley-cm11.jpg
UNO's Ivy Leuck sets the ball against Long Beach State at Baxter Arena on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
090823-owh-spo-unovolley-cm12.jpg
UNO's Erica Fava bumps the ball against Long Beach State at Baxter Arena on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
090823-owh-spo-unovolley-cm13.jpg
Long Beach State's Zayna Meyer, right, celebrates an ace serve by Natalie Glenn, left, against UNO at Baxter Arena on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
090823-owh-spo-unovolley-cm14.jpg
Long Beach State's Savana Chacon bumps the ball against UNO at Baxter Arena on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
090823-owh-spo-unovolley-cm15.jpg
Long Beach State Head Coach Tyler Hildebrand talks to Zayna Meyer during a timeout against UNO at Baxter Arena on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
090823-owh-spo-unovolley-cm16.jpg
Long Beach State Assistant Coach Anthony Wong-Orantes, left, and Head Coach Tyler Hildebrand watch their team take on UNO at Baxter Arena on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
090823-owh-spo-unovolley-cm17.jpg
Long Beach State Head Coach Tyler Hildebrand watches his team take on UNO at Baxter Arena on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
090823-owh-spo-unovolley-cm18.jpg
UNO Head Coach Matt Buttermore watches his team take on Long Beach State at Baxter Arena on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
090823-owh-spo-unovolley-cm19.jpg
UNO Assistant Coach Ted Kopacz talks to his team as they take on Long Beach State at Baxter Arena on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
090823-owh-spo-unovolley-cm20.jpg
UNO Associate Head Coach Kelly O'Connor calls out a play against Long Beach State at Baxter Arena on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
