Omaha volleyball to play in National Invitational Volleyball Championship

When one door closed to the NCAA postseason, another one opened for Omaha volleyball.

And coach Matt Buttermore said playing in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship is a chance for the Mavs to take an important step forward.

"As a program, we need to get used to playing past Thanksgiving. That's what you do if you're a nationally competitive program," said Buttermore, whose Mavs have reached the Summit League final the past two seasons but still are looking for their first NCAA berth. "We've seen teams do well in the NIVC and then do well in the NCAA tournament the next couple years."

That includes South Dakota, which has won the past three Summit tournaments. The Coyotes were in the NIVC final in 2019 before losing to Georgia Tech. Tech followed that by reaching the NCAA Elite Eight last year.

UNLV earned an at-large bid to the NCAA this week after it won the NIVC last fall.

"It gives us something to focus on," Buttermore said of the NIVC. "I think we have an opportunity to represent the Summit League well, not only building our reputation but the reputation for the league."

The Mavs (20-10) travel to Portland, Oregon, to open the single-elimination tournament at 6 p.m. Friday against Pacific (16-13). The winner of that match plays the Portland State-Santa Clara winner on Saturday. Should the Mavs advance, campus sites for the third round will be decided later.

Middle blocker McKenna Ruch said the Mavs now will focus on the NIVC following the disappointment of being swept by South Dakota last Saturday.

"It kind of stunk losing, but I think everyone has a pretty positive mindset and everyone's excited for another opportunity for us," Ruch said. "It will just help us gain more experience and give us a chance to play with this current team."

Ruch added that she's never been to Oregon and not many of her teammates have either.

"This team likes working together, we like working with them, so it will be fun to compete," Buttermore said.