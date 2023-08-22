Challenges will be plentiful during the opening weeks of Omaha's volleyball season.

There is, of course, that road match next week against the No. 5 team in the country that will be played in a football stadium in front of 90,000 fans.

But the Mavs also will face the likes of No. 18 Creighton, Kansas, Kansas State, Texas A&M and Iowa State during the season's first three weeks.

"Those really good teams are going to push us to be really good, especially with the amount of freshmen we have," senior setter Olivia Curry said. "I think it's a really good opportunity and will put us in a really good spot for conference."

The Mavs open at home against Texas A&M on Friday and Kansas, which is just outside the preseason Top 25, on Saturday at Baxter Arena.

Omaha's focus is on those opponents before taking on Nebraska in a highly anticipated match at Memorial Stadium next Wednesday.

"It's definitely in the back of my mind. It's something we've looked forward to since we heard it was happening," outside hitter Shayla McCormick said of the Nebraska match. "But I don't even know what I'm having for dinner tonight, so I don't look too far ahead."

McCormick was UNO's top hitter in 2022 when the Mavs won 20 matches for a second straight year and reached the Summit League tournament final. The Omaha Skutt grad finished with 438 kills and 370 digs.

The offense also returns all-league middle blocker McKenna Ruch, who was second in the Summit in blocks per set at 1.24, and Summit freshman of the year Kali Jurgensmeier, who averaged 2.32 kills per set. Curry also will be on the court, but coach Matt Buttermore said the battle for the starting defensive specialist spot continues to be close.

The Mavs were able to play a number of different lineups during their exhibition against Tulsa last weekend.

"(The exhibition) showed that we have a lot of room to grow," Curry said.

UNO has nine newcomers, including eight freshmen. Buttermore said the returners and newcomers "really meshed well" in the offseason.

"We have a lot of different personalities on the court," McCormick said. "We lost a couple of strong leaders in Jaiden (Centeno) and Sami (Clarkson) last year, so we're finding who those leaders will be this year."