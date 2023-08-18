Saturday's lone exhibition will give Omaha's many new players — eight freshmen are on the roster — a chance for a taste of a college volleyball match.

"We've got a lot of new faces in the gym, playing at a faster tempo. So we're just getting everyone up to speed," said coach Matt Buttermore, whose Mavs face Tulsa at Kansas City's Blue Valley North High School for their exhibition.

The match also will help provide some clarity to what UNO's lineup will look like when it opens the regular season at home next weekend.

Buttermore said there have been some good position battles, especially at setter and defensive specialist.

"We have some really good battles there,"​ Buttermore said. "We're very deep at DS."

​The defensive specialists include Elkhorn South grad Brilee Wieseler, who had 256 digs last season, Gretna grad Kenedy Schaecher, who saw playing time in 2021, and junior college transfer Erica Fava, who was an NJCAA first-team All-American the past two seasons at Western Nebraska.

At setter, UNO graduated Sami Clarkson, who had 4,201 career assists, but the Mavs bring back Olivia Curry, who had more than 300 assists last season. UNO also has freshmen Ivy Leuck from Omaha Skutt and 6-foot Olivia Tukuafu, who also was an effective hitter in high school in Mesa, Arizona.

"The setters are doing a new job catching up to the tempo," Buttermore said. "They're hard workers, so they'll do a good job of running the offense."

Buttermore said "time will tell" whether the Mavs will run a 5-1 or 6-2 offense.

"There's a lot of different options," he said.

At the net, there's experienced attackers with Shayla McCormick, Kali Jurgensmeier and McKenna Ruch.

A year ago, McCormick finished fifth in the Summit League with 438 kills and third in kills per set (3.74); Jurgensmeier led Summit freshmen with 264 kills; and Ruch was a force in the middle with a .341 hitting percentage and 145 blocks.

Buttermore also brought in 6-5 Emily Huss and 6-4 Anika Ivester at middle blocker in the offseason.

"We have more height in the gym, so net play has been more aggressive. There's been some fun exchanges," he said of his team's practices. "We got a lot of people getting better at things, pushing each other. That's what makes college athletics fun."