The first two weeks of Omaha volleyball's schedule has included four formidable opponents and one memorable night at Memorial Stadium.

"It was hard to believe. You looked up (to the crowd) and everybody looked so tiny," said right-side hitter Amanda Hardt of last Wednesday's attendance-setting match that drew 92,003 fans. "It was really great, but playing Nebraska, too, was just a big deal."

UNO's four opponents so far with a combined 17-2 record. That includes No. 4 Nebraska, No. 22 Kansas, unbeaten Texas A&M, which is receiving votes, and Kansas State, with its only loss coming to Nebraska.

The Mavs (0-4) will face another demanding slate this week when it hosts the Omaha Challenge. UNO plays Long Beach State (2-3), which has a win over then-No. 1 Texas, on Thursday, No. 16 Creighton on Friday and unbeaten Iowa State on Saturday.

Hardt is one of five freshmen who has played this season as coach Matt Buttermore works to settle on a rotation.

"We're growing in the right direction," said Hardt, who was playing high school volleyball in the Phoenix area at this time last year. "We're still working toward our goals."

The 6-foot-3 Hardt is one of the newcomers who has made an immediate impact. She's fourth on the team in kills with 25 while playing a new position.

"I played middle in high school, so making the transition to right side is something I'm still trying to pick up on," said Hardt, who also played outside hitter for her club team. "Just getting used to those faster sets, and the other teams playing a faster tempo, too."

Buttermore said he has seen Hardt make strides since arriving on campus.

"She loves the game, and she's a really good learner. She asks really good questions and tries to make good changes in the gym. She loves to practice," he said. "She's just at the beginning of where she can be."

Omaha is coming off a 25-21, 25-23, 25-23 loss at Kansas State. The Mavs had leads late in the second and third sets, but permitted runs to let the Wildcats back into those sets.

Buttermore said that's one area of improvement he hopes to see this week at Baxter Arena.

"(At Kansas State) I thought we competed hard for three sets. We didn't compete hard mentally at times," Buttermore said. "We have to do a better job of doing both."​