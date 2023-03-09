Even though St. Patrick’s Day is next week, there undoubtedly will be a “wearing of the green” this weekend at Baxter Arena.

That’s where Omaha hockey will be playing North Dakota in a first-round, best-of-three NCHC playoff series. Good crowds are expected, and many of those fans making the 500-mile trip from Grand Forks will be sporting Fighting Hawks green.

UNO athletic director Adrian Dowell knows it and accepts it. But that doesn’t mean steps haven’t been taken to ensure that the host Mavericks still will have a big advantage in numbers.

“A lot of schools struggle with attendance for playoff games,” he said. “But we’ve been as proactive as we can as far as selling tickets.”

Dowell said one factor that worked in Omaha’s favor was an early clinching of that home-ice advantage. The Mavs have known since a Feb. 18 game at Miami that Baxter would be hosting a league playoff series because UNO could finish no worse than fourth place in the eight-team NCHC.

“We were selling tickets by 11 p.m. that night,” Dowell said. “To have a three-week head start like that was really important for us.”

Those playoff tickets already were included in season-ticket packages, so that also was a positive. Ticket prices for all seats were set at $15 to make the playoffs affordable for families and casual fans.

A campus engagement group also is paying for 400 free student vouchers for each of the games.

“We want to make our barn as full as possible,” Dowell said. “And hopefully as full as possible with our fans.”

Some avid UNO fans are doing their best to keep those Baxter tickets away from invading North Dakota fans. They’ve been encouraging others on Twitter to buy up as many tickets as possible and then give them to friends who will cheer for the Mavs.

Keeping the green out of the arena will be a daunting task. The Fighting Hawks lead the nation in attendance, averaging almost 11,400 per game.

UNO is fourth with an average of 6,555 per game in the 7,898-seat arena. The Mavs also are second nationally in attendance increase, a positive sign for the program.

“Our fans have been great this year,” Dowell said. “We really hope that our fan base will be incredibly supportive this weekend.”

This will be the second consecutive weekend the teams have met. The Fighting Hawks posted a pair of wins — including one in overtime — to grab the No. 6 playoff seed and set up a rematch against No. 3 UNO.

“I was talking to their athletic director (Bill Chaves) before that series,” Dowell said. “With the two great programs and the great rivalry the schools have, we both thought it might be destiny to play again this weekend.”

Dowell, named the school’s A.D. in December of 2021, learned about that rivalry last season when North Dakota came to town. The wristbands that Omaha boosters were given to enter the arena’s special club area were (gasp!) green.

“Those are just random colors each game, and I definitely heard about that,” he said. “Those fans didn’t want to see anything green in the arena, so I promised that wouldn’t happen again.”

Dowell said he also wasn’t going to follow the example of Colorado A.D. Rick George, who implored Buffaloes fans not to sell their football tickets to Nebraska fans when the teams play in Colorado’s home opener this season.

“Don’t think for a second that wasn’t in my mind,” he said. “But I saw how that agitated the NU fan base so I didn’t really want that to happen to us.”

This series also could have serious playoff implications down the road. UNO still hopes to make the 16-team NCAA tournament, and a strong showing in the league playoffs would help that cause.

“You’ve got to control the things you can control,” Dowell said. “What’s in front of us right now is this series against North Dakota.”

He added the bottom line is that UNO is just excited to host this playoff series, a first for the program at Baxter Arena.

“We’re in college athletics, and there’s nothing better than postseason competition,” he said. “Ultimately, we want it to be a great experience for everyone.”