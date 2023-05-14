About four hours after the UNO softball team celebrated its Summit League tournament title in the middle of the infield in Brookings, South Dakota, the Mavericks found out they will head to Baton Rouge for the NCAA tournament.

UNO is the third seed, facing Louisiana in the opener in the same regional as Prairie View and host LSU. First-round play in the double-elimination regional begins Friday with the final next Sunday.

The Mavs became the final team to clinch an automatic bid to the tournament by knocking off top-seeded South Dakota State 1-0 in Sunday afternoon's final.

UNO scored the lone run in the bottom of the first inning — which actually occurred Saturday before persistent rain halted play — and Kamryn Meyer did the rest, throwing a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts.

The Mavs head to the regional having won 14 of their last 15 games.

The softball team is the second women's program from UNO to qualify for the NCAA tournament this school year. In fall, the soccer team won the Summit tournament to also advance to the NCAAs for the first time.