SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — ​Kennedi Grant scored 18 points to lead a balanced scoring effort as Omaha advanced to the Summit League tournament semifinals with an 84-81 victory over North Dakota on Sunday.

Grant led four players in double figures for the Mavericks (14-16), who will play UMKC on Monday at 3 p.m. with a trip to the conference title game on the line.

The Kangaroos (9-22), the No. 10 seed in the tournament, earned their trip to the semis when they stunned No. 2 North Dakota State 71-64 on Saturday.

UNO held on despite seeing a 10-point lead with 58 seconds left nearly vanish. The Mavs led 72-70 with 2:14 left when Aaliyah Stanley's layup sparked an 8-0 run that stretched the lead to 80-70.

But the Fighting Hawks (18-11) charged back with a 9-2 run of their own to cut the lead to 82-79 with 17 seconds left. A UNO turnover gave UND the ball back with 10 seconds left.

However, Katie Keitges stole a bad pass from Maggie Manson and then sealed the game at the free-throw line.

Elena Pilakouta and Stanley each added 14 points for the Mavs, and Pilakouta had 12 rebounds. Grace Gave and Sam Mitchell both had 11 points.

The two teams played an even game, despite only four lead changes and four ties. Both teams shot approximately 45% from the field, and Omaha had a 38-37 rebounding advantage.

The difference came at the free-throw line, where the Mavs were 25 of 31 and North Dakota just 8 for 10.

UNO trailed 15-9 early in the first, but the Mavs pulled even on Morgann Gardner's layup with 21 seconds left in the quarter. They took the lead on another Gardner layup about a minute and a half into the second quarter, and they led the rest of the way.

