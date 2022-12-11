 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha women cruise to win over College of Saint Mary

Here is the UNO women's basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season.

Omaha led 25-4 early in the second quarter and coasted to an 84-34 win over the College of Saint Mary on Sunday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

Guard Grace Cave scored eight points in the first five minutes when the Mavs led 10-0. The Weeping Water graduate finished with 12 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists in 19 minutes.

Cave was one of three Mavs in double figures. Akili Felici hit three 3-pointers and scored a career-high 17 points, while Jaylen Townsend scored a season-high 15 points and also hit three of UNO's 10 3-pointers.

Brooklyn Smith led the Mavs in rebounding with a season-high eight.

Bailey White, Madelyn Turner and Kaylin Garza led College of Saint Mary with six points each.

The game against the NAIA squad is UNO's only home game in a 43-day stretch. The Mavs are in the middle of playing on the road eight times in a nine-game span.

Omaha next plays at Northern Colorado on Friday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

