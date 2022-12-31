Omaha women defeat UMKC on the road behind Aaliyah Stanley career high

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Senior Aaliyah Stanley scored a career-high 34 points to lead the Omaha women to a 75-64 win over UMKC on Saturday afternoon.

Stanley had 21 points at halftime and scored all 34 in the first three quarters. The 5-foot-6 point guard went 12 of 17 from the field — she came into the game averaging 9.6 points and shooting 32% from the field.

The Mavs (6-7, 1-1 Summit) used a third-quarter run to take command. UMKC led 43-42 with 5:30 left in the third before UNO finished the quarter on a 17-5 run. Stanley scored nine of those points, while Katie Keitges and Jaylen Townsend hit 3s during that stretch.

UMKC pulled within 68-64 with two minutes left before Omaha scored the final seven points. Elena Pilakouta scored seven of her 10 points in the fourth quarter, while Grace Cave scored five of her nine points in the fourth. Cave also led UNO with eight rebounds.​ Keitges added 10 points and four steals.

Omaha returns home to face Western Illinois at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.

