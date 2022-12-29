Omaha women drop Summit League opener to Oral Roberts

Hannah Cooper scored 19 points and led four Golden Eagles in double figures as Oral Roberts downed the Omaha women 75-63 in the Mavs' Summit League opener Thursday night.

UNO led 20-17 with 7:30 left in the first half before ORU finished the half on a 14-3 run.

The Mavs went on a 10-0 run early in the second half to grab a 37-36 lead as Polina Nikulochkina hit two 3s and Grace Cave sank two jumpers, but that was Omaha's only lead of the second half.

Nikulochkina hit four 3s and led the Mavs with 19 points, while Cave had 18 points and five assists. Elena Pilakouta had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The Mavs stay on the road and play at UMKC at 2 p.m. Saturday.

