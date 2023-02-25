The Omaha women secured the sixth seed for the Summit League tournament as the Mavs downed Denver 83-73 Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

UNO and Denver each finish the regular season 8-10 in league play. The Mavs swept the Pioneers this season to earn the tiebreaker.

There were 16 lead changes and six ties through the first 22 minutes. Denver led 32-31 at halftime. Omaha outrebounded the Pioneers 24-12 in the opening half, but the Mavs committed 13 turnovers.

The Mavs had no turnovers in a 26-point third quarter as they went on a 12-3 run to open a 57-45 lead late in the quarter.

The lead grew to 64-49 with seven minutes left. Denver cut its deficit to 69-65 with 2:36 left, but the Pioneers never got closer as UNO hit 12 of 16 free throws in the final 2:23.

Elena Pilakouta, one of four seniors honored on Senior Day, led the Mavs with 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Grace Cave had 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. Kennedi Grant added 13 points, six boards and six assists.

At the league tournament, Omaha avoids the opening day of play as its first game will be March 5 at 3 p.m.